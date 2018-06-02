Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records multi-hit performance

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Castellanos went deep in the seventh to tack on an insurance run on the way to a 5-2 win. He continues to rack up the hits, as he's collected three straight three-hit games. Castellanos is hitting an impressive .339 with six homers and 30 RBI through 54 games this season.

