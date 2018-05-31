Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records three more hits Wednesday

Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Castellanos had no trouble with Los Angeles starter Shohei Ohtani, as he doubled off him in the third and fifth innings. The 26-year-old right fielder now has his season batting average up to .325 to go along with a solid .878 OPS as he's been Detroit's most potent hitter all year.