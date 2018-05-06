Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Recovering from flu
Castellanos, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, is dealing with the flu, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The flu bug has apparently been festering in the Detroit clubhouse the last few days and will result in Castellanos hitting the bench for the first time all season. The Tigers are hopeful that a day to rest up and regain strength will be all Castellanos needs before reentering the lineup in Monday against Texas, but official word on his status for the series opener likely won't come until a few hours before that contest's 8:05 p.m EDT start time.
