Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Remains as right fielder
Manager Ron Gardenhire said of Castellanos, "He's gonna be our right fielder and he'll be doing all his work out there," Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit reports.
The news is hardly surprising given Castellanos played in right field for 21 of the Tigers' final 23 games last season, once the team let newly acquired Jeimer Candelario take over at third base. The 25-year-old could still see occasional time at third base given Detroit's lack of infield depth, but heading into spring training he is expected to be the team's everyday starting right fielder.
