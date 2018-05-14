Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Remains out Monday
Castellanos (finger) is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castellanos will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to deal with some pain in his pinkie finger after being hit by a pitch over the weekend. X-rays have ruled out structural damage and the Tigers remain hopeful he'll be able to return during the team's current series against the Indians, so continue to consider him day-to-day. In the meantime, Niko Goodrum will pick up another start in right field in his stead.
