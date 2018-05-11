Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to Friday's lineup
Castellanos (knee) will bat third and play right field against Seattle on Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Castellanos sat out of Wednesday's affair versus Texas after getting hit with a pitch on his left knee during Tuesday's game. With additional rest due to the club's scheduled off day Thursday, Castellanos will be fresh and ready to go as the Tigers begin a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Wasn't available off bench•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with minor knee inflammation•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has three hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Recovering from flu•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...