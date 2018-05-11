Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to Friday's lineup

Castellanos (knee) will bat third and play right field against Seattle on Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Castellanos sat out of Wednesday's affair versus Texas after getting hit with a pitch on his left knee during Tuesday's game. With additional rest due to the club's scheduled off day Thursday, Castellanos will be fresh and ready to go as the Tigers begin a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

