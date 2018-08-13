Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to lineup
Castellanos (foot) is starting in right field and hitting third Monday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Castellanos is back in action after sitting out Sunday's game against the Twins with a foot bruise. The 26-year-old, who is hitting a solid .283/.333/.476 with 16 homers across 113 games this season, will face right-hander Reynaldo Lopez in his return to the starting nine.
