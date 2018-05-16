Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns with home run
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Indians.
Castellanos missed the previous two games with a bruised finger, but he returned without missing a beat, jacking his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin. The 26-year-old is now batting .324 with an .897 OPS.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Remains out Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out Sunday, considered day-to-day•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: X-rays come back clean•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Exits after HBP•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to Friday's lineup•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...