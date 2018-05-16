Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns with home run

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Indians.

Castellanos missed the previous two games with a bruised finger, but he returned without missing a beat, jacking his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin. The 26-year-old is now batting .324 with an .897 OPS.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories