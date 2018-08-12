Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Rides pine Sunday
Castellanos is not in the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
This appears to be a regular day off for Castellanos, who hasn't gotten a day off since early July. It may also offer him some time to reset, as he's struggled to a .618 OPS over the past 30 games. Victor Reyes will log a start in right field to replace him in the series finale with Minnesota.
