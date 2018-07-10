Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scores three times Monday
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Monday's loss to the Rays.
Castellanos was scratched from Sunday's lineup with left wrist soreness, but he showed no ill effects on Monday. The 26-year-old is now batting a stellar .306 with an .884 OPS, and he should keep putting up boxscores like this so long as he stays healthy.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Hitting second Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scratched with wrist soreness•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches home run Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts grand slam Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 12th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart