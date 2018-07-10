Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scores three times Monday

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Castellanos was scratched from Sunday's lineup with left wrist soreness, but he showed no ill effects on Monday. The 26-year-old is now batting a stellar .306 with an .884 OPS, and he should keep putting up boxscores like this so long as he stays healthy.

