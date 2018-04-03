Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scores twice again Monday

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

In four games so far this season, Castellanos has already scored twice on three occasions. He posted a career-high 73 runs last season and could fly past that mark if he stays on his current pace. The 26-year-old is slashing an impressive .412/.500/.706 in the early going and looks primed to be a strong fantasy contributor this season.