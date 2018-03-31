Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scores twice on Opening Day
Castellanos went 2-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-inning loss to the Pirates.
Castellanos batted fourth in the season opener and he will likely occupy that spot on most days. After posting a career-high 26 home runs, 73 runs scored and 101 RBI last season, the 26-year-old could be in line to improve upon all those numbers as the centerpiece of Detroit's lineup this year. He's also making the transition to right field on a full-time basis, meaning he'll likely have eligibility at both third base and in the outfield in most leagues at some point.
