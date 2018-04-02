Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scores twice Sunday
Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.
Castellanos is off to a hot start, with five hits in his first 13 at-bats and four runs scored. He should continue to post good numbers from the middle of Detroit's lineup, and his value is further enhanced by the fact that he's eligible in the outfield and at third base in many leagues.
