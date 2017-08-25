Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scratched from Friday's game with wrist soreness

Castellanos was scratched from Friday's game with left wrist soreness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Consider him day-to-day, as it doesn't sound like there is any structural damage to the wrist. Castellanos will be replaced at third base by Dixon Machado. The easy speculation is that Castellanos may have been hurt during Thursday's brawl with the Yankees, but there has been no word from the team yet regarding the cause of the injury.