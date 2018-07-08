Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scratched with wrist soreness
Castellanos was scratched from the Detroit lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers with left wrist soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Castellanos had been slated to bat second as the Tigers' designated hitter in the series finale, but manager Ron Gardenhire will have to reshuffle the lineup after the slugger reported the injury about an hour before opening pitch. Per McCosky's report, the Tigers are labeling Castellanos' soreness as "mild," so a day off may be all the 26-year-old needs to recover from the issue.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches home run Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts grand slam Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 12th homer•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Belts homer Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start