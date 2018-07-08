Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Scratched with wrist soreness

Castellanos was scratched from the Detroit lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers with left wrist soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Castellanos had been slated to bat second as the Tigers' designated hitter in the series finale, but manager Ron Gardenhire will have to reshuffle the lineup after the slugger reported the injury about an hour before opening pitch. Per McCosky's report, the Tigers are labeling Castellanos' soreness as "mild," so a day off may be all the 26-year-old needs to recover from the issue.