Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Smacks 15th homer Friday

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, his 15th blast of the year, in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

He's snapped out of an 0-for-18 skid with four hits in his last two games, and while Castellanos' .242 batting average (15-for-62) since the All-Star break isn't encouraging, his five homers and 11 RBI in those 14 games certainly is. The 25-year-old likely won't put together the breakout season many people expected this spring, but he should at least top last year's career high of 18 homers.

