Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Smacks two homers Saturday
Castellanos was 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI during Saturday's 7-5 win over the White Sox.
Castellanos' last home run came on June 1 and was 10-for-57 in the 13 games since, but broke out in a huge way Saturday. The 26-year-old has a productive .310/.351/.493 slash line with eight home runs in 284 at-bats on the season.
