Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Takes seat Sunday

Castellanos is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Castellanos committed a costly error in Saturday's contest, so manager Brad Ausmus will give him the day off to clear his head. Andrew Romine is starting in his place at the hot corner, batting eighth.

