Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Tallies five hits in return to lineup

Castellanos (foot) went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and five RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

After sitting out Sunday with a foot bruise, Castellanos returned to action in style with a huge performance. The 26-year-old outfielder now has 17 home runs, 64 RBI and a .291 batting average this season. While he may not be able to match the 26 home runs and 101 RBI he posted in 2017, Castellanos has still been solid at the plate all season for a Detroit team that doesn't have a ton of offensive firepower.