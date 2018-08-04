Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Two-hit game with stolen base

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's extra-innings loss to the A's.

This was the first multi-hit game for Castellanos since July 14, and his .288/.341/.486 slash line is significantly below where it was at the beginning of July (.310/.357/.524). Even though he's been on a bit of a slide recently, Castellanos still ranks second in doubles (31) and is tied for fifth in hits (122) among MLB outfielders.