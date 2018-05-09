Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Wasn't available off bench
Castellanos (knee) was not available off the bench Wednesday against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Castellanos was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday with knee inflammation. He was originally expected to be available off the bench but told manager Ron Gardenhire otherwise after attempting to swing during the game. The 26-year-old will be reevaluated Friday ahead of the Tigers' series opener against the Mariners.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with minor knee inflammation•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has three hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Recovering from flu•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...