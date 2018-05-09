Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Wasn't available off bench

Castellanos (knee) was not available off the bench Wednesday against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castellanos was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday with knee inflammation. He was originally expected to be available off the bench but told manager Ron Gardenhire otherwise after attempting to swing during the game. The 26-year-old will be reevaluated Friday ahead of the Tigers' series opener against the Mariners.