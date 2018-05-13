Tigers' Nick Castellanos: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Castellanos' left finger came back negative, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castellanos exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with a finger bruise after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Fortunately, X-rays confirmed the 26-year-old is simply dealing with a bruise. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Exits after HBP
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to Friday's lineup
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Wasn't available off bench
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with minor knee inflammation
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has three hits Monday
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We've got you covered...
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...