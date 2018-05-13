Tigers' Nick Castellanos: X-rays come back clean

X-rays on Castellanos' left finger came back negative, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Castellanos exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with a finger bruise after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Fortunately, X-rays confirmed the 26-year-old is simply dealing with a bruise. Consider him day-to-day for now.

