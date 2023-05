Maton is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets.

With a lefty (Joey Lucchesi) taking the hill for the Mets in the opening game of the twin bill, the lefty-hitting Maton will head to the bench while Zach Short spells him at third base. Expect Maton to re-enter the lineup for Game 2 with right-hander Max Scherzer on the bump for the Mets.