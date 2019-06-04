Tigers' Nick Quintana: Drafted 47th by Tigers

The Tigers have selected Quintana with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Quintana has performed every year at Arizona, but his performance peaked as a junior, hitting .342/.462/.626 with 15 home runs and a 54:45 K:BB in 56 games. In pro ball, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound third baseman is expected to be power-over-hit, potentially developing into a .250 hitter with 25-plus homer pop. Quintana is a below-average runner, but will have no trouble sticking at third base long term, thanks to good hands and a plus arm.