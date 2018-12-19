Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Agrees to deal with Tigers
Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with Detroit.
The converted first baseman couldn't duplicate his Double-A numbers at the Triple-A level in 2018, logging a 5.73 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 18:21 K:BB over 37.2 innings with Colorado Springs in the Brewers' system last season. Ramirez spent most of his time coming out of the bullpen, which is where he's likely going to be utilized by the Tigers next year. Since he failed to earn an invitation to spring training, don't expect to see the 29-year-old in the majors barring a dramatic improvement.
