Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Competing for bullpen spot
Ramirez is competing for one of the Tigers' final bullpen spots to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Ramirez is battling fellow lefties Tyler Alexander and Hector Santiago for a role. The 30-year-old appeared in 46 games for the Tigers last year and turned in a decent 4.07 ERA across 79.2 innings. That run would seemingly give him a leg up on his competitors, who didn't pitch as well in 2019, but things could change depending on spring training performances.
