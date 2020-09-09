site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Contract purchased by Detroit
Ramirez's Evan Woodbery of MLive.com by the Tigers on Wednesday.
Ramirez made his big-league debut for the Tigers last season and went on to post a 4.07 ERA in 79.2 innings of relief. He'd spent the entirety of the season up to this point working out at the team's alternate training site. He'll likely fill a lower-leverage relief role upon his arrival.
