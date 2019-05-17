Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Could work multiple frames Sunday
Ramirez could cover multiple innings in relief behind Gregory Soto in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Soto and Ramirez worked in tandem Wednesday against the Astros, with the former covering two frames and the latter pitching four. Since both pitchers will only be on three days' rest Sunday, a similar tag-team approach may be on the docket again. That said, Ramirez was pitching on three days' rest versus Houston and still tossed 77 pitches, perhaps making him a better bet than Soto to cover the most innings for Detroit. Looking ahead, the Tigers are expected to have two openings in the rotation for the foreseeable future with Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) and Tyson Ross (elbow) facing uncertain return timelines, so both Soto and Ramirez could pick up starts next week.
