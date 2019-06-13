Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Earns third win in relief
Ramirez (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Royals after tossing two scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and a pair of strikeouts.
The left-hander came into the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2 and kept Kansas City's bats quiet enough for Detroit to take the lead for good on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Dixon. Through nine appearances in relief this season, Ramierez owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB.
