Ramirez (3-2) allowed five runs on six hits across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Pirates. He struck out one and did not issue any walks.

Ramirez has been hit hard in his last two appearances, which both went down as losses. The lefty has allowed eight runs on 12 hits over his last 4.1 innings, and the rough patch has pushed his season ERA from 2.25 to 4.45. The Tigers don't have a ton of proven options in the bullpen, so Ramirez should get the chance to figure things out, but he's not offering much from a fantasy perspective at the moment.