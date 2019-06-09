Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Improves to 2-0
Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win Saturday against the Twins, tossing three innings of one-run ball. He allowed three hits and three walks, while also striking out three.
Detroit used Buck Farmer as an opener for the first two innings, then turned to Ramirez as their bulk pitcher Saturday. The 29-year-old allowed plenty of baserunners in his three innings of work, but he was able to limit the damage to just the lone run, and his offensive mates backed him up with nine runs of their own. Ramirez now has a 2.45 ERA through 22 innings, and he should remain in a long-relief role for the Tigers.
