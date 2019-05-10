Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Joins big-league roster
Ramirez had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo by the White Sox on Friday.
Ramirez joined Detroit on a minor-league deal in December and is added to the 40-man roster after posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 23.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. The 29-year-old should slot into a low-leverage role as he is set to make his major-league debut.
