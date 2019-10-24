Play

Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ramirez led the Tigers' relievers in innings pitched this season, but now finds himself off the 40-man roster and eligible for minor-league free agency after the World Series. In 79.2 innings pitched this season, the 30-year-old recorded a 4.07 ERA with a 74:35 K:BB.

