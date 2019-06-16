Ramirez (3-1) allowed three runs over three innings to take the loss Saturday against Cleveland. He gave up six hits and a walk, while striking out one.

Ramirez had been mostly solid for the Tigers before Saturday, but he was very hittable in this one. Despite the hiccup, the 29-year-old lefty still has a strong 3.00 ERA and should continue to pitch in a long-relief role in a Detroit bullpen that doesn't have a ton of established options.