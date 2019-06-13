Ramirez (3-0) tossed two scoreless innings and earned the win Wednesday against the Royals. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris departed after five innings and the score tied 2-2, and Ramirez came in and pitched well in the close game. The 29-year-old earned win No. 3 when the Tigers scored one in the top of the eighth inning. Ramirez has a nice 2.25 ERA in a long-relief role for Detroit, and with the Tigers looking for all the pitching they can get, he figures to maintain a prominent spot in the bullpen.