Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Picks up third win
Ramirez (3-0) tossed two scoreless innings and earned the win Wednesday against the Royals. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two.
Detroit starter Daniel Norris departed after five innings and the score tied 2-2, and Ramirez came in and pitched well in the close game. The 29-year-old earned win No. 3 when the Tigers scored one in the top of the eighth inning. Ramirez has a nice 2.25 ERA in a long-relief role for Detroit, and with the Tigers looking for all the pitching they can get, he figures to maintain a prominent spot in the bullpen.
