Ramirez tossed four innings of one-run relief work in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, an 8-3 Tigers loss. He allowed six hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Ramirez came on in the fifth inning for an ineffective Gregory Soto, who was also making his MLB debut. The 29-year-old righty reliever mostly stayed out of trouble except for a Marwin Gonzalez solo home run in the sixth inning. Ramirez should remain in a low-leverage role for the Tigers, though it appears he's capable of giving the team multiple innings when needed.