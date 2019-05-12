Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Pitches well in MLB debut
Ramirez tossed four innings of one-run relief work in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, an 8-3 Tigers loss. He allowed six hits and a walk, while striking out five.
Ramirez came on in the fifth inning for an ineffective Gregory Soto, who was also making his MLB debut. The 29-year-old righty reliever mostly stayed out of trouble except for a Marwin Gonzalez solo home run in the sixth inning. Ramirez should remain in a low-leverage role for the Tigers, though it appears he's capable of giving the team multiple innings when needed.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Joins big-league roster•
-
Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Agrees to deal with Tigers•
-
Brewers' Nick Ramirez: Re-signs with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Nick Ramirez: Thriving in conversion to relief•
-
Brewers' Nick Ramirez: Transitioning to the mound•
-
Brewers' Nick Ramirez: Continues improving in 2016•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...