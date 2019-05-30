Tigers' Nick Ramirez: Scoops up first win
Ramirez struck out five over three perfect innings in long relief to capture his first career win Wednesday in the Tigers' 4-2 victory over the Orioles.
Despite only converting to pitching two years ago after stalling out as a first-base prospect in the Brewers system, Ramirez has emerged as a force out of the Detroit bullpen in his initial MLB action. Through five long-relief appearances, Ramirez has compiled a 2.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 16 innings. In order to maintain success for the long haul, however, Ramirez will likely need to do a better job of reining in the long ball, as he's already surrendered three home runs. That could be an ongoing struggle for a pitcher with a flyball tilt who typically works in the high 80s-to-low 90s.
