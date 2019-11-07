Ramirez inked a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was outrighted by the Tigers at the end of October, but he will return to the team at the Triple-A level next season. Given his heavy workload out of the major-league bullpen in 2019, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the majors at some point in 2020.

