The Tigers signed Sandlin to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sandlin become a free agent last week after struggling in 8.2 innings of relief for the Angels with an 11.42 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. The right-hander entered this season with a career 3.19 ERA and 27.3 percent strikeout rate, so he's a sensible addition in hopes that he can right the ship. Sandlin is likely headed to Triple-A Toledo.