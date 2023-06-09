Solak was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Solak was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday and he'll now join the Tigers' organization. The 28-year-old produced a .272 average with six homers, 28 RBI, 23 runs and two stolen bases over 151 at-bats in 38 games with Triple-A Gwinnett and will look to impress with Toledo in an attempt to get called up to the big leagues. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Detroit transferred Spencer Turnbull (neck) to the 60-day injured list Friday.