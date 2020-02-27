Goodrum (groin) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, but he continues to take part in all baseball activities at camp, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers are just taking some extra caution with Goodrum after he experienced some mild tightness earlier this week in the same groin area that sidelined him last August. The fact that Goodrum is still participating in full workouts supports the notion that the injury isn't anything that will threaten his availability for Opening Day.