Goodrum (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.

With the season now over, the move is purely procedural. Goodrum failed in his bid to return before the end of the season, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be affected heading into next year. He finished his campaign with a decent .248/.322/.421 slash line, adding 12 homers and 12 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories