Goodrum (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base Tuesday against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop will head to the IL with a wrist sprain, so Goodrum essentially just takes Schoop's spot while Willi Castro retains the starting shortstop job. Goodrum hit .186 with five home runs, five steals and a 38.8 percent strikeout rate in 31 games prior to landing on the injured list.