Goodrum signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Goodrum struggled in 2020 with a .598 OPS in 179 plate appearances, but he remains under contract for next season. The 28-year-old should have a chance to secure an everyday role to begin 2021 in spring training.
More News
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Steals and scores Friday•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Reaches base three times in return•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Activated, starting at 2B•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Placed on injured list•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Likely unavailable Friday•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Sitting out Wednesday•