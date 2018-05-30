Goodrum (illness) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Angels.

Goodrum is back in action after being withheld from Tuesday's starting nine due to a bout of heat exhaustion. The 26-year-old utility man is hitting .250/.314/.481 with five homers and five stolen bases across 38 games this season. He'll face two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in his first game back.