Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Back in action Wednesday
Goodrum (illness) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Angels.
Goodrum is back in action after being withheld from Tuesday's starting nine due to a bout of heat exhaustion. The 26-year-old utility man is hitting .250/.314/.481 with five homers and five stolen bases across 38 games this season. He'll face two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in his first game back.
