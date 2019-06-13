Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Back in Thursday's lineup
Goodrum (knee) is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth Thursday against the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He bruised his knee in Tuesday's game and sat out Wednesday, but is back in the mix against righty Homer Bailey. Goodrum is hitting .250 with zero home runs and three steals in 36 at-bats this month.
