Goodrum went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Goodrum raised his season batting average to .251 with the strong performance. The 26-year-old has a clear path to playing time at second base the rest of the way, and as a middle infielder with a decent mix of power and speed, he's worth a look in many fantasy formats.

