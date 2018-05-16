Goodrum is starting in right field and batting fourth in Wednesday's game against the Indians.

Goodrum has shown good power lately, with three home runs over his last three games, so he'll get rewarded with cleanup duties. The 26-year-old has been getting more playing time with Jeimer Candelario, Nick Castellanos and Leonys Martin out of the lineup, though Castellanos returned on Tuesday.

