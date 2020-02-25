Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Battling sore groin
Goodrum has been dealing with a sore groin but could return to game action Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Goodrum dealt with a groin issue late last season and didn't play in a game after Aug. 23 due to the injury. While it's concerning to see a similar issue pop up again so soon in camp, it seems as though the Tigers aren't particularly concerned.
