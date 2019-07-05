Goodrum went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Goodrum singled and scored in the fifth inning, giving the Tigers a one-run lead. He hit a two-run homer in the next inning as part of a five-run rally. The 27-year-old now has seven homers on the season and a mediocre .242/.322/.399 slash line.